A Running List of Every Beauty Blogger With a Makeup Line

What a time to be alive. It seems like only yesterday that we were introduced to the YouTube beauty guru realm, and now, you can find a makeup superstar on just about every social media platform. In the contour-obsessed age in which we currently live, it's only expected that some personalities would cross over from beauty blogger into entrepreneur—and that they have. With every new beauty launch comes news of at least one new collaboration with a blogger of the moment, and we've compiled a list of the gurus who have their own product ranges. Read on to get all the details on each one.