A Running List of Every Beauty Blogger With a Makeup Line

makeupgeektv/Instagram; jaclynhill/Instagram
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 07, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

What a time to be alive. It seems like only yesterday that we were introduced to the YouTube beauty guru realm, and now, you can find a makeup superstar on just about every social media platform. In the contour-obsessed age in which we currently live, it's only expected that some personalities would cross over from beauty blogger into entrepreneur—and that they have. With every new beauty launch comes news of at least one new collaboration with a blogger of the moment, and we've compiled a list of the gurus who have their own product ranges. Read on to get all the details on each one.

1 of 11 makeupgeektv/Instagram

Makeup Geek

Otherwise known as Marlena Stell, the YouTube superstar launched a line of eye and face products at makeupgeekcosmetics.com after her fans had encouraged her to start the venture, and upon noticing a hole in the market for affordable, high-quality products that flattered every skin tone. "In particular, there was a lack of products for medium and dark skin, as well as porcelain skin products—those end ranges were left out of a lot of things," Stell told InStyle. "Even products like blushes and contours were marketed toward fair and medium skin, so I wanted to fix that."

Advertisement
2 of 11 jaclynhill/Instagram

Jaclyn Hill

This year, the strobing queen teamed up with Becca Cosmetics to create her now-infamous Champagne Pop highlighter ($38; sephora.com), and it's been a top-seller for Sephora ever since—provided that they can keep it stocked, that is. The wonder product has even expanded into a full range of Champagne Pop products, including liquid luminizers, highlighting sticks, and blush duos.

3 of 11 jeffreestar/Instagram

Jeffree Star

To be fair, Jeffree Star has been part of online pop culture since the MySpace days, and he only continues to set the trends with his expansive line of Velour Liquid Lipsticks ($18 each; jeffreestarcosmetics.com), which constantly sell out only moments after going live on his site. This year, Star launched a line of highlighters, as well as a 10-pan shadow palette, and the response from the web was no different. You'll want to make sure you stalk his social media feeds often for restocking news.

Advertisement
4 of 11 michellephan/Instagram

Michelle Phan

She may have been one of the first YouTube gurus you followed back in the day, but now, Michelle Phan has a full range of makeup—aptly-named Em Cosmetics.

Advertisement
5 of 11 bretmanrock/Instagram

Bretman Rock

The hilarious internet personality, known for his on-point contouring tutorials and video clips that stay circulating around our office, just teamed up with Eyeris Beauty to create the most gorgeous set of faux lashes ($28; eyerisbeauty.com).

Advertisement
6 of 11 hudabeauty/Instagram

Huda Kattan

Following the success of her faux lashes ($20; sephora.com) Kattan went on to create a lip contouring kit and a range of liquid matte lipsticks that broke the internet in their own right.

Advertisement
7 of 11 nikkietutorials/Instagram

Nikkie Tutorials

In collaboration with Too Faced, Nikkie Tutorials created the aptly named Power of Makeup set ($56; toofaced.com), which includes a glorious 13-pan eye and face palette, liquid liner, eye primer, glitter dust, and a special edition Better Than Sex Mascara in a purple hue.

Advertisement
8 of 11 grav3yardgirl/Instagram

Grav3yardGirl

The vlogger joined forces with Tarte to develop a massive eye and cheek palette, as well as two matte lip colors ($45 and $20 each; tartecosmetics.com).

Advertisement
9 of 11 deysidanger/Instagram

Deysi Danger

The MAC artist turned internet beauty sensation worked with Morphe to create a highlighting palette ($25; morphebrushes.com) based around the hues in her kit she's loved for years.

Advertisement
10 of 11 carlibel/Instagram

Carli Bybel

The beauty blogger combined her two loves—eyeshadow and highlighter—into a streamlined palette for BH Cosmetics ($15; bhcosmetics.com).

Advertisement
11 of 11 nicolconcilio/Instagram

Nicol Concilio

If you've ever envied Concilio's pro contouring skills, rest assured you can mimic her handiwork using her Tarte Brush Set ($39; tartecosmetics.com).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!