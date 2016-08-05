Ruby Rose Channeled Her Inner Daenerys in Ibiza

Guys, when it comes to obsessing over Game of Thrones, Ruby Rose is just like us (or so we wish to think). Can you blame her? After all, who can resist a mini Daenerys makeover? And to Rose, who has a penchant for experimenting with her hair color, it all comes naturall,y so really it was only a matter of time.

The Orange Is the New Black actress and DJ is currently on vacation in Ibiza, but sometimes you wanna vacation on the DL so her disguise of choice was... yes, you guessed it. A white wig Mother-of-Dragons style.

Rose added flower crown to the look and a pair of shades, so there's a certain boho vibe going on as well. She shared a couple of snaps on Instagram and we have to say, she would make a wonderful Khaleesi.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Released a Season 6 Blooper Reel and It’s Hilarious

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Aug 4, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT

Went full disguise to Ibiza town today.. A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Aug 4, 2016 at 8:57pm PDT

While we don't know if that was her real inspiration, a girl can dream.

Watch your back Emilia Clarke.