Ruby Rose Is Painfully Cool In The New Urban Decay Vice Ad

Dave Kotinsky

It involves puppies.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 04, 2016 @ 6:50 am

Urban Decay is having a major moment — yesterday they announced their new 100 shade Vice lipstick line, and then they followed with the unveiling of their video ad starring Ruby Rose. Urban Decay had previously shared some photo ads featuring Ruby, but yesterday, as part of their #LipstickIsMyVice campaign they shared their first Ruby-heavy video ad on their Instagram.

RELATED: Urban Decay Is Releasing A Monster Line Of 100 Lipsticks

Check out @RubyRose as she rocks your newest Vice! #LipstickIsMyVice

A video posted by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on

RELATED: Adele Just Found a Way to Sleep in Her Makeup

Ruby does three things in the ad (things we assume she does a lot irl) — she boxes, plays with puppies, and applies a ton of lipstick. The video has a sold on a couple of things, mainly a couple of shades of the lipsticks (obviously) — we're DYING to rock that deep red shade and that lilac purple too (AND countless others, as well, but we don't have time to get into that). But also — can we talk about Ruby Rose's hair? Trying that braids and lipstick look during my next workout class FOR SURE (listen, if it works for Ruby...)

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!