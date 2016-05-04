Ruby Rose Is Painfully Cool In The New Urban Decay Vice Ad

Urban Decay is having a major moment — yesterday they announced their new 100 shade Vice lipstick line, and then they followed with the unveiling of their video ad starring Ruby Rose. Urban Decay had previously shared some photo ads featuring Ruby, but yesterday, as part of their #LipstickIsMyVice campaign they shared their first Ruby-heavy video ad on their Instagram.

A video posted by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on May 3, 2016 at 3:32pm PDT

Ruby does three things in the ad (things we assume she does a lot irl) — she boxes, plays with puppies, and applies a ton of lipstick. The video has a sold on a couple of things, mainly a couple of shades of the lipsticks (obviously) — we're DYING to rock that deep red shade and that lilac purple too (AND countless others, as well, but we don't have time to get into that). But also — can we talk about Ruby Rose's hair? Trying that braids and lipstick look during my next workout class FOR SURE (listen, if it works for Ruby...)