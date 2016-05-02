Ruby Rose Takes Her Hair Cues From Justin Bieber...Sort of

Ruby Rose no longer has green hair, and Justin Bieber may have something to do with it. As you may have heard, the singer finally shaved off his dreadlocks this weekend, which was apparently what Rose was waiting for to be able to change up her hair color. The actress/model posted a photo of her, captioning it, "New hair (finally I can dye my hair now he shaved his )"

New hair ( finally I can dye my hair now he shaved his ) A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on May 1, 2016 at 12:27am PDT

And, yes, we know — it's crazy how much Bieber and Rose look like each other. But Ruby didn't actually go for blonde this time. In fact, she is back to being a brunette and looks so cool.

And did she really change up her look just because of the Biebs? Well, we have a feeling she had this planned anyway.

Just kidding.. Sometimes you just have to go the extra mile to get green out of your hair 😘🙈😀 #newhairdontcare A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on May 1, 2016 at 12:36am PDT

Seriously, though, we spent a good few minutes trying to figure out if that's Bieber or Rose with the blonde hair.