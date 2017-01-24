Rubberizing Masks Are the Future and the Future Is Now

Getty Images
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 23, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

Just when you thought those peel-off masks were the closest thing you'd get to a full-face pore strip, along comes the rubberizing mask, and our skincare routine is forever changed. Also dubbed a "modeling mask," consider these formulas to be thicker, more hydrating counterparts that yank pretty much everything out of your pores. Rubberizing masks are spread on in a similar way to your traditional mask, but as it starts to dry, it takes on a rubber-like texture (hence the name) that comes off in one completely intact sheet. The thick exterior locks the moisture into your skin, making it ideal for dry complexions, and the end result is equal parts cool and creepy. Here, we put together a list of our five favorite modeling masks so far.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydratine Modeling Mask

If the harsh winter air gets the better of you, consider this mask to be your ultimate savior. Just 15 minutes is all you need to completely reverse dry, red skin, and any lingering signs of wind burn.

Dr. Dennis Gross $46 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Shangpree Gold Premium Modeling Mask

Consider the 24-karat, Bond girl-esque finish to be a sneak preview of how radiant the mask will leave your skin underneath.

available at Peach & Lily $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

MD's Pick Goji Water Rubber Mask

Considering that our sun intake is pretty few and far between in the middle of winter, now would be the perfect time to enlist the powers of licorice root and goji berry extract to reverse the spots previously triggered by the summer sun.

available at Glow Recipe $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Bliss Mask-A-Peel Complexion Clearing Rubberizing Mask

Infused with a generous amount of tea tree oil, this mask banishes both under-the-skin and surface breakouts alike in less than the time allotted for an episode of The Bachelor, and leaves behind the most satisfying cooling sensation.

Bliss $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Lindsay Lavender Modeling Mask

Don't be fooled by the Greek yogurt-esque exterior—the mix of lavender and aloe vera is gentle enough to soothe sensitive skin, but doesn't skimp on hydration.

available at Glow Recipe $6 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!