Rubberizing Masks Are the Future and the Future Is Now

Just when you thought those peel-off masks were the closest thing you'd get to a full-face pore strip, along comes the rubberizing mask, and our skincare routine is forever changed. Also dubbed a "modeling mask," consider these formulas to be thicker, more hydrating counterparts that yank pretty much everything out of your pores. Rubberizing masks are spread on in a similar way to your traditional mask, but as it starts to dry, it takes on a rubber-like texture (hence the name) that comes off in one completely intact sheet. The thick exterior locks the moisture into your skin, making it ideal for dry complexions, and the end result is equal parts cool and creepy. Here, we put together a list of our five favorite modeling masks so far.