Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About the Royal Beauty Rules

It's 2018, and by now we’ve come to the realization that most beauty rules are meant to be broken, with a few dermatological exceptions like SPF and taking off your makeup. But what about Royal beauty rules? The Internet seems to think that Meghan Markle is taking some leeway on some hair and makeup traditions, especially after she was seen out with Prince Harry wearing her strands up in the type of effortless messy bun you throw your hair up into on an average Saturday afternoon.

But all this talk of Markle’s refreshing swaps made us start to wonder what the “Royal beauty rules” were anyway…and if they even exist. We didn’t think the Queen would be available for this chat, so we did our own research on what’s considered to be royal beauty norms and what’s definitely switching it up when compared to looks we've recently seen on Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Hair and Accessories

It's not like the Queen has a website where she lists dos and don'ts, and if she does, we definitely don't have access. What we can assume, though, is that protocol centers around a neat and simple hairstyle, whether that's the bouncy blowouts that Kate Middleton famously displays, or a more polished updo with a hair net containing the chignon.

Markle has followed through with every official appearance she's been spotted at, with the exception of the messy bun she wore while visiting a radio station with Prince Harry.

The rules on how hair is accessorized is considered more common knowledge, though. According to the BBC, dress code states that women wear hats to formal events, which would explain why Middleton and Markle both attended the Queen's Christmas services wearing toppers—Markle in her first fascinator. It's also the reason Middleton wore a fascinator herself to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding.

And crowns? The BBC also reports that jewels are reserved for formal events, married women, and members of the Royal family.

As far as product goes, we only have interviews and warrants to guide us. While she was acting, Markle was open about her hair tips and tricks, gushing over products like Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray.

RELATED: The Pale Pink Polish You Need to Copy Meghan Markle's Manicures

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Makeup

Here's another category we don't have specifics on, sadly. From what we've seen, makeup should be kept fairly simple and subtle. It's not common that Middleton wears anything bolder than a neutral smoky eye. In fact, her signature would be considered a clean swipe of liner, minimal shadow, blush, and pale pink or nude lipstick. Princess Diana, on the other hand, was known for rosy cheeks and a touch of blue eyeliner.

Markle has basically played similar cards, though she shook things up by wearing your high school favorite—shiny lip gloss—to a lunch with the Queen. That, as far as the Internet was concerned, was considered breaking a Royal beauty rule.

While neutral or pale pink lipstick is what we usually see on the Royals, according to the Telegraph, the Queen reportedly commissioned Clarins to create a red lipstick that matched her robes for her coronation back in 1952. The brand still holds a Royal Warrant, along with companies like Elizabeth Arden and Molton Brown.

Manicures

According to essie, in 1989, the Queen's hairstylist reached out to the company and requested a bottle of Ballet Slippers. As you know, it's one of the brand's most famous pale pink shades, and it also happens to be the only color she'd would wear.

The subtle neutral shade, we can assume, is a part of a dress code, as Middleton wore essie's Allure—a similar color—to her wedding. Both the Queen and Middleton have never been seen with a manicure that isn't a barely-there pink, and Markle is following suit. The princess-to-be debuted her engagement ring wearing a neutral glossy shade on her digits and has since the news became official.