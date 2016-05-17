Rough Night? These Eye Masks Will Hide the Evidence 

We've all had those days where yesterday's sins show up on our faces... and more specifically, right under our eyes. Puffy, tired, blotchy, and just plain unsightly. But sometimes the night was worth it, right? So what's a girl to do? She's pops on a Verso Reviving Eye Mask, that's what! And because I think these masks are so bangarang, I had to chat with brand founder Lars Fredriksson about what makes these eye masks so wonderful indeed.

What It's Called:

Verso Reviving Eye Mask

Price:

Brown bagging your lunch for a week... or $55; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

It’s a skin moisturizing hydrogel mask with Retinol 8 for the eye area.

Who’s It For?

Anyone who wants to target and refresh the eye area!

When to Use It:

Perfect to use once or twice a week together with your daily skin-care routine. Leave on for 20 minutes.

What It Feels Like:

A cool and lovely sensation.

What It Smells Like:

A fresh scent that fades away after application.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Hydrogel eye mask with instant hydration, which lasts for up to 30 hours. Also features Retinol 8 to minimize fine lines, add moisture, and improve radiance. It’s gentle and a scientifically-proven form of vitamin A for less irritation," ​​​says Lars Frediksson​

What the Internet Is Saying:

