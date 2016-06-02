Dream Come True: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Doing Makeup Tutorials

Snapchat pulls through again.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Jun 02, 2016 @ 7:10 am

If you've been with us for a while, you already know how obsessed we are with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Snapchat. She and her hairstylist have done hair tutorials, given so many sneak peeks into her lingerie line and makeup line—not to mention Pinterest-worthy #ootd shots, all on the her Snap account. Rosie's Snapchat story yesterday, probably takes the cake, though. The supermodel took to her Snapchat to share a look at her makeup line, Rosie for Autograph, as well as a tutorial using her products.

Rosie shared a six-part tutorial (which made us feel better about our 10-step process), in which she showed us how he she uses her products. The products she used include a Amazing Radiance Cream, Cream Eyeshadow Stick, Insta Lash Mascara, Insta-Glow Bronzer, Insta-Glow Blusher, and a Lip Glossy.

The best tip we learned from her tutorial is to use blush on the brow bone to open up your eyes... who knew?!

