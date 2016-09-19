For Real, This Instagram Post Made Us Think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Had a Twin

OK, this supermodel twinning with their family members thing seems to be happening a lot lately.

First, there's Taylor Hill and her triplet-looking sisters. Then, there's the fact that Kaia Gerber is basically Cindy Crawford's (yep, that's her mom) clone. And now, there's yet another addition to the club that made us go "whoa!"

My beautiful sis.. I ❤️ u A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Sep 18, 2016 at 3:33pm PDT

Yep, it's Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her sister, according to her Instagram post.

When we skimmed by this on our feed, we first assumed that Rosie had used a mirror effect to show off her sculpted cheekbones and infamous pout.

Revisiting the post, we realized that there were actually two people in the photo—Rosie and her doppelgänger, which her caption "my beautiful sis" made clear it was, perhaps, her sister Florence.

Between Florence's uncanny resemblance to her sister and her long brown tresses, we had some major Deja Vu to Rosie's early days on the catwalk and as a Victoria's Secret model.

While we're on the topic of Rosie, we highly suggest you go and add her as a Snapchat friend. Girl is always, always, always sharing her favorite products, along with tutorials to stunning makeup looks.