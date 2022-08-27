Beauty Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Tinted Serum "Improves Skin" and Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger It’s packed with highly effective skincare ingredients. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 27, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images With the rise in popularity of natural ingredients in skincare over the past few years, many brands have also started to lean into the "no makeup-makeup look." This TikTok-famous clean makeup aesthetic can be tricky to master, especially for those living with skin issues like hyperpigmentation and fine lines. But there's a tinted serum that's part makeup, part skincare, and hundreds of shoppers swear by it. The Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum promises to do exactly what its name implies: enhance your natural skin. The serum achieves this with a touch of tinted pigmentation that's microencapsulated in teeny balls that burst on contact with your skin, plus several tried and true skincare ingredients. Hyaluronic acid is an anti-aging hero that plumps, hydrates, and nourishes skin, while squalane and peptides smooth fine lines. The light-coverage formula comes in 14 shades that blend nicely into a wide range of skin tones, too. Courtesy Shop now: $49; roseinc.com Customers call the Rose Inc serum "magic in a pump" and say it makes them feel like they're "younger-looking and glowing." Others love that it provides light, buildable coverage that skins in without feeling heavy or cakey; instead, it feels "marvelous." One shopper said that the serum makes their "mature skin" feel and look "fresh and plump," adding that since they started using it, they no longer need heavy foundation. Another reviewer in their 60s, wrote that the serum "improves skin" and makes them look 40 years old. With it on, "I glow, but I'm not oily or tacky," they said, sharing that it helps them achieve "the true no-makeup/makeup look." Help your skin look its absolute best with the Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum. Buy it from the brand for $49. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit