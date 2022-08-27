Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Tinted Serum "Improves Skin" and Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger

With the rise in popularity of natural ingredients in skincare over the past few years, many brands have also started to lean into the "no makeup-makeup look." This TikTok-famous clean makeup aesthetic can be tricky to master, especially for those living with skin issues like hyperpigmentation and fine lines. But there's a tinted serum that's part makeup, part skincare, and hundreds of shoppers swear by it.

The Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum promises to do exactly what its name implies: enhance your natural skin. The serum achieves this with a touch of tinted pigmentation that's microencapsulated in teeny balls that burst on contact with your skin, plus several tried and true skincare ingredients. Hyaluronic acid is an anti-aging hero that plumps, hydrates, and nourishes skin, while squalane and peptides smooth fine lines. The light-coverage formula comes in 14 shades that blend nicely into a wide range of skin tones, too.

Courtesy

Shop now: $49; roseinc.com

Customers call the Rose Inc serum "magic in a pump" and say it makes them feel like they're "younger-looking and glowing." Others love that it provides light, buildable coverage that skins in without feeling heavy or cakey; instead, it feels "marvelous."

One shopper said that the serum makes their "mature skin" feel and look "fresh and plump," adding that since they started using it, they no longer need heavy foundation. Another reviewer in their 60s, wrote that the serum "improves skin" and makes them look 40 years old. With it on, "I glow, but I'm not oily or tacky," they said, sharing that it helps them achieve "the true no-makeup/makeup look."

Help your skin look its absolute best with the Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum. Buy it from the brand for $49.