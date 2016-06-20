10 Rose Gold Lip Colors You Need in Your Life

Courtesy (3); Time Inc. Digital Studio
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 20, 2016 @ 11:45 am

Rosé is your drink of choice, you've considered the hair color, and you've rocked the shade as eyeshadow. The next logical step? Rose gold lipstick, of course. Walking the line between classic pink and metallic, the warm, heavy metal of the moment is universally flattering, and is a welcome departure from nude or petal pink lipstick you wear every day.

From satin-finish lipsticks to glosses, keep scrolling for our ten favorite rose gold lip colors. 

VIDEO: One of These $3 Lip Balms Sells Every Second Across the World

1 of 10 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin The Lip Gloss in Starlight

Kevyn Aucoin $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

MAC Tinted Lipglass in Prrr

MAC $10 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Round Case Lipstick in Indian Pink

NYX $3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Aerin Lipgloss in Waterlily Sun

Aerin $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Outspoken  

Urban Decay $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Chantecaille Lip Gloss in Lucky

Chantecaille $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lip Colour in Mauved

L'Oreal Paris $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Jouer Long-Wear Lip Crème Liquid Lipstick in Rose Gold 

Jouer $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

J. Cat Fantabulous Lipstick in Jambolan

$3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Rose Gold Lipsticks Add

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!