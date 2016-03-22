5 Easy Ways to Infuse Romance Into Your Spring Beauty Routine

Romance can be at the heart of your spring beauty routine, whether you want to look fresh-faced at the office, playful for Sunday brunch, or irresistible on date night.

Picture your vanity overflowing with pastel palettes and flirty scents—we’re certainly smitten with everything on the market today. For a look of love, play up your eyes with an on-trend dose of rose shadow, or sweep back dreamy curls with an elegant hairpin.

Eyeing the trend but don’t know where to start? With the help of our executive style correspondent, Dana Avidan Cohn, the InStyle StyleList selected these 5 must-have feminine accents to complete your romantic look. Get ready, because love is in the air this spring!

Click through to shop the InStyle StyleList now. And don't forget to check out our trend videos, giving you the perfect styling tips for spring.