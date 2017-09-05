Are We Aware of Rodin's Amazing Lip Balm Ring? 

"Are you wearing a lip gloss ring?" one of my friends asked as I flipped open the top of my ring and applied a layer of Rodin's Olio Lusso Balm. I promptly responded, "Hell yeah."

If you would have gone through my Caboodles box back in the day, you'd find no less than three lip balm rings among the Juice Bar fragrances and blue eyeshadows littering the interior. I was somewhere between graduating from my starter makeup kits, but not quite ready to dive into the MAC and Urban Decay realm. I happily accessorized with a lip gloss ring, nevermind that it was too large for my fingers, and once I ran out, I'd fill the empty space with glitter, sequins, and basically anything that would fit.

Finding Rodin's Olio Lusso ring triggered a pang of nostalgia somewhat similar to how I'd feel rediscovering or my childhood diary, except the formula housed inside is much classier than the purple, cake-scented and glitter-flecked balm that was once mine.

VIDEO: How to Make Lip Balm

RELATED: This Badass Lipstick Donates $5 From Each Purchase to the ACLU

I've been a fan of the OG Olio Lusso balm for years—I keep one by my bed and another in my handbag, and aside from the Bite Beauty Agave Balm, it's one of my favorites. The rosy tint is faint, but prominent enough to wear solo, with a whisper of shimmer that is certainly more subtle than the sparkle-filled balms of my formative years. I usually apply a layer before bed, and find myself reaching for it throughout the day at my desk.

Having it at the tip of my fingers makes application easy, and that aside, it's a conversation piece in and of itself. Friends who have pointed it out begin to lament how they used to have one and forgot they even existed, and I love the ultra-twee vibe it gives off alongside the rest of my (usually) grown-up-looking jewelry. It's basically the beauty equivalent of those Hello Kitty Beats Headphones a few years back—fancy and high-quality, but with the right amount of kitsch.

Pick up the Rodin Olio Lusso Lip Balm Ring for $15 at nordstrom.com now.