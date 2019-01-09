The Best Anti-Aging Ingredient for Smoothing Wrinkles, According to Rodial's Founder

Image zoom Courtesy

Maria Hatzistefanis might have created products called "Dragon's Blood" and "Snake Serum," but the Rodial and Nip+Fab founder's all-time favorite anti-aging ingredient actually doesn't sound like it's from Harry Potter. When it comes to smoothing our fine lines and wrinkles and delaying the signs of aging from popping up sooner than they have to, the beauty entrepreneur turns to retinol.

It makes sense, considering that's one of the star ingredients in Rodial's latest skincare collection, Rodial Booster Drops. Despite retinol being one of the most powerful anti-aging ingredients out there, learning how to properly incorporate it into your routine can be intimidating. Hatzistefanis also knew that her customers were interested in retinol, so she created a retinol-based booster designed to add to any step of your skincare routine.

Here, we chatted with Hatzistefanis about her start in beauty, her new podcast, and the Rodial best-sellers totally worth buying.

Tell us about how you got your start in beauty.

I started off as a beauty writer before completely switching careers and moving into banking! I found my way back to beauty when I decided to launch my own brand. I think that people assume that you can only pick one job or industry and that’s where you have to stay, but my journey really proves that’s not true.

RELATED: Beauty Boss: How Tata Harper Pioneered the Natural Skin-Care Movement

Why did you decide to start Rodial?

I saw a gap in the market for a hi-tech, fast acting brand that would offer real, fast, and effective results. Back when I started Rodial, all of the skincare products on the market were super basic, I wanted to make skincare more active with fun names and packaging. I started Rodial with just skincare, but four years ago, we added a makeup collection that has been very successful and we are now rolling out with Bluemercury in the U.S.

What’s the best-selling product? And why do you think that is?

The Dragons Blood Sculpting Gel is our global best-seller, and has been since the day it launched. It is a plumping gel infused with hyaluronic acid and dragons blood [a skincare ingredient derived from Croton Lechleri tree] and works to plump and add volume to the skin contours. This is the only kind of this product in the market. For makeup, the Rodial Banana Powder is the best-seller by far. It’s a finishing powder with a slight yellow tone that gives light and luminosity to the skin and an 8-hour sleep look. It’s also my personal favorite.

RELATED: Beauty Boss: How Rita Hazan Rose to the Top of the Hair Color Game

You recently created your Rodial Booster Drops. We’re super excited about the retinol and collagen boosters. What does each do and how long do you have to use them to see the results?

Retinol is a derivative of Vitamin A, and is included in many skincare products due to its amazing benefits for the skin. Retinol works to do a variety of things to the skin, including reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, fading dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and increases cell turnover while stimulating collagen and elastin production. You would only use the Rodial Retinol Booster Drops three to four times a week. Retinol is a strong ingredient on the skin, so you would not use it every day. You will see the results of using the Retinol Booster from two to four weeks after using consistently. The 30 percent Collagen Complex is a replenishing concentrate designed to support skin renewal and target multiple signs of visible aging. This strong, active protein re-densifies the complexion, aids skin elasticity, and prevents the visible formation of wrinkles to reveal a visibly hydrated, plump complexion.

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore

What’s the biggest misconception you think people have about retinol?

People think that the results from using retinol are instant, which is not the case. To get the best results out of using retinol you need to be consistent, however retinol works to really smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, and the results are very impressive!

Tell us about your podcast. What’s it all about?

I really enjoyed writing my book, How To Be An Overnight Success, and my new podcast is really an extension of it. Overnight Success Podcast is all about inspiring and motivating women to be the best they can be. We go through life hacks, morning routines, and success tips. There are loads of great guests that join me on the podcast to discuss their success journeys from Mario Dedivanovic to Huda Kattan. It’s a project that I am really passionate about. The podcast covers everything from how to motivate yourself to self-care to fitness, and all ties back in on how different elements in your life lead you to success.