The Lash Serum Your Facebook Friends Are Selling Is Actually Legit

If everyone's a model on Instagram, then everyone on Facebook has their own digital storefront.

Just about every time we go to wish a high school friend happy birthday (Facebook is so good at remembering that stuff, you guys), we notice another beauty product up for grabs, and after a while, they all sort of start blending together. The before and after shots of one particular item, however, were enough to pique our interest. The product in question? Rodan + Fields's Lash Boost Serum. And don't just take the word of your old college roommate posting photos of her lash line—we've tried it out ourselves, and it's actually pretty legit.

The formula is rich in biotin and keratin, both of which are fantastic for promoting hair growth, and a side of pumpkin and fruit extracts act as additional conditioning agents. The brand recommends sticking to nightly applications for 8 weeks in order to see full results, but we started seeing major changes in half that time. Once you reach the 8-week timeframe, you can opt to apply every other day, or once every few days, just to keep the new growth in check.

Better yet, you don't need a separate product if you, like us, had tweezers in the 8th grade and they haven't quite grown back since. Lash Boost can be applied to the brow area as well, and the full results take roughly the same time as your lash line.

Pull up your friends list to find a Rodan + Fields dealer among your alumni group, or head over to rodanandfields.com to pick up a tube for $150 now.