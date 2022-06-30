70-Year-Old Users Say These Now-$25 Retinol Serum Capsules Make Them Look "20 Years Younger"

Get the best-selling formula from a Sarah Jessica Parker-backed brand while it’s on sale.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

RoC Retinol Serum Dea
Photo: Instagram @rocskincare

Amazon's early Prime Day deals are popping up left and right until the big day arrives on July 12. If you don't want to wait, you could probably do your shopping right now and still save big — especially if you were mostly planning on taking advantage of the beauty markdowns. Among the many already-discounted beauty goodies are RoC's popular retinol capsules, which are currently $25.

The Correxion Line Smoothing Retinol Serum is a concentrated, encapsulated treatment made with eight ingredients, including retinol and antioxidants. The serum is formulated to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, firm skin, and fade dark spots. Based on a clinical study done by the brand, users had "visibly firmer skin" after four weeks of using the RoC serum. Plus, the biodegradable capsules are easy to use — simply twist off the top and squeeze the serum out; customers note that the amount in each capsule is enough to cover your face and chest.

In addition to more than 9,600 shoppers who vouch for the RoC retinol serum, Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of the brand's products, too — the actress recently teamed up with RoC to launch an age-positive campaign.

SJP-Approved Retinol Serum
Courtesy

Shop now: $25 (Originally $33); amazon.com

Shoppers in their 40s to their 70s say the Correxion Line Smoothing Retinol Serum has helped them achieve "healthier and tighter skin," with many claiming it's made them look younger, too. One 70-year-old shopper who included before and after photos with their Amazon review said that their face looked "15 to 20 years younger" after using the product.

"Here I was using a high-end $145 wrinkle-reducing serum for 2 months with NO RESULTS," they wrote. "The very first night of using RoC serum capsules I saw less redness the next day... After 3 months of using RoC all redness and breakouts are gone! I no longer wear foundation, [I] don't need to. My skin is as soft [and] firm as a newborn baby's skin."

As one shopper put it: "A $25 investment to try this for yourself is a small price to pay if you get the results." Snag your RoC Correxion Line Smoothing Retinol Serum on Amazon while it's still marked down.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early Prime Day: Neutrogena Deal One-Off (Jennifer Garner Angle)
The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off 
Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Eye Balm "Adds Life" to Their Eyes and Profoundly Softens Lines
Shoppers Use This Cream to Look "20 Years Younger" — and the Whole Brand's on Sale
Shoppers See a "Pronounced" Difference in Wrinkles Thanks to This Serum — and the Whole Brand Is on Sale
Roc Correxion Anti Aging Cream
This Fast-Acting $25 Night Cream Is Making Shoppers' Skin Look "Better Than It Has in Years"
Filorga NCEF-SHOT Serum
The Concentrated Face Tightening Serum My 62-Year-Old Mom Swears by Is Back in Stock
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face
Amazon's Vitamin C Serum With More Than 50,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Only $19 for Black Friday
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Makes Their Necks Look "20 Years Younger"
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Makes Their Necks Look "20 Years Younger"
Shoppers Say This $15 Face Scrub Helps “Tremendously” With Wrinkles
Shoppers Say This $15 Face Scrub Helps "Tremendously" With Wrinkles
According to Shoppers, This Celebrity-Approved Brand's Face Serum Is "Youth in a Bottle"
According to Shoppers, This Celebrity-Approved Brand's Face Serum Is "Youth in a Bottle"
The Tightening, Brightening Serum Shoppers Are "Obsessed With" Is on Sale
The Tightening Serum Shoppers Are "Obsessed With" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Editor-Loved Favorites
The 10 Skincare Products InStyle Readers Have Been Loving in 2022 So Far
The 10 Skincare Products "InStyle" Readers Have Been Loving in 2022 So Far
Avene Anti-Aging Cream
This French Anti-Aging Cream Makes Shoppers Look "Years Younger" — and It's Part of a Rare Sale
Lili Reinhart
This Celebrity-Approved Skincare Brand Is Having Its Biggest Sale Ever
Facetheory Sale
This Firming Cream Leaves Skin "Elastic and Plump" — and It's Nearly 40% Off Right Now