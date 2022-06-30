70-Year-Old Users Say These Now-$25 Retinol Serum Capsules Make Them Look "20 Years Younger"

Amazon's early Prime Day deals are popping up left and right until the big day arrives on July 12. If you don't want to wait, you could probably do your shopping right now and still save big — especially if you were mostly planning on taking advantage of the beauty markdowns. Among the many already-discounted beauty goodies are RoC's popular retinol capsules, which are currently $25.

The Correxion Line Smoothing Retinol Serum is a concentrated, encapsulated treatment made with eight ingredients, including retinol and antioxidants. The serum is formulated to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, firm skin, and fade dark spots. Based on a clinical study done by the brand, users had "visibly firmer skin" after four weeks of using the RoC serum. Plus, the biodegradable capsules are easy to use — simply twist off the top and squeeze the serum out; customers note that the amount in each capsule is enough to cover your face and chest.

In addition to more than 9,600 shoppers who vouch for the RoC retinol serum, Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of the brand's products, too — the actress recently teamed up with RoC to launch an age-positive campaign.

Courtesy

Shoppers in their 40s to their 70s say the Correxion Line Smoothing Retinol Serum has helped them achieve "healthier and tighter skin," with many claiming it's made them look younger, too. One 70-year-old shopper who included before and after photos with their Amazon review said that their face looked "15 to 20 years younger" after using the product.

"Here I was using a high-end $145 wrinkle-reducing serum for 2 months with NO RESULTS," they wrote. "The very first night of using RoC serum capsules I saw less redness the next day... After 3 months of using RoC all redness and breakouts are gone! I no longer wear foundation, [I] don't need to. My skin is as soft [and] firm as a newborn baby's skin."

As one shopper put it: "A $25 investment to try this for yourself is a small price to pay if you get the results." Snag your RoC Correxion Line Smoothing Retinol Serum on Amazon while it's still marked down.