The Natural Makeup Brand Gisele and Miranda Kerr Swear By Is Available at Sephora

Gone are the days of guessing whether the Living Luminizer or Magic Luminizer is better for your skin tone—RMS Beauty has officially landed at Sephora stores, and we couldn't be more thrilled.

If you have yet to become acquainted with the RMS Beauty catalog, there's no time like the present to get familiar, considering you'll be able to play with the entire range next time you visit the beauty megastore. Developed by makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift, stars like Gisele Bundchen, Kate Bosworth, Miranda Kerr, and many more count the natural range as a favorite, with the collective world singing praises for the brand's now-infamous cream illuminators.

Its official! A curated assortment of RMS Beauty products are now available in 35 select @sephora stores. Click the link in bio to see all locations! #rmsbeauty #sephora #naturalmakeup #goodforyou #beauty #makeup A post shared by rms beauty (@rmsbeauty) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

RELATED: The Sexiest Women in the World Swear By Makeup Queen Rose-Marie Swift

RMS Beauty has been popular on sephora.com for some time now, and we love how the brand takes a no-nonsense approach to makeup, with gentle formulas that cover every need, as well as veering into the multi-tasking territory. Besides, Kerr has the exact same sentiment, which is good enough for us. "We share the same philosophy when it comes to beauty," the model previously told InStyle. "Rose-Marie has truly mastered the art of organic beauty, and I love working with her."

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

Head over to rmsbeauty.com now to find the Sephora closest to you that carries the brand.