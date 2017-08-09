Who says heart-shaped designs are reserved strictly for Valentine's Day?

Last night at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles, Rita Ora complemented her soft peach shadow with the tiniest red heart just below her eye. We love how it mirrors her bold crimson lip, and generally just how it's so cute and twee in a Betty Boop kind of way. Granted, Betty Boop didn't have a heart-shaped beauty mark, but we digress.

Though you can easily find a liquid liner pen with a heart-shaped stamp on the opposite side, the red shade of Ora's tiny accent leads us to believe that it was likely painted on by hand with lipstick.

With a tiny, precise brush, start by creating the curved shapes of the heart first, then connect them in a downward V-shape. Continue by filling the empty space, then use a translucent setting powder just over the area so that the red doesn't smear all over your face. A matte liquid formula may be the most practical to work with, thanks to its paint-like fluidity and the fact that it doesn't budge once it dries down. It's not exactly a look you'd wear to the office (depending on how creative the office is and how much time you have in the morning, anyway), but it's certainly an idea to keep up your sleeve for the right occasion.