Tomorrow's Go-To Hairstyle? Riley Keough's Vintage-Inspired Waves

Good genes obviously run in Riley Keough's family, and she is taking full advantage of them. It's not a secret that the actress has the most beautiful and lustrous mane that, we assume, she got from her mom (Lisa Marie Presley, anyone?)

But yesterday, we were really impressed when we saw her voluminous auburn waves make their debut at Jimmy Kimmel Live. There was definitely something vintage in the air, especially with the mix of patterns — we're thinking '70s.

Good vibes all around town today ✌🏿️💃🏽🍰@sweetbabyjamie A photo posted by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on May 11, 2016 at 10:56pm PDT

Seriously, who wouldn't want that hair?!