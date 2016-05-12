Tomorrow's Go-To Hairstyle? Riley Keough's Vintage-Inspired Waves

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
Good genes obviously run in Riley Keough's family, and she is taking full advantage of them. It's not a secret that the actress has the most beautiful and lustrous mane that, we assume, she got from her mom (Lisa Marie Presley, anyone?)
But yesterday, we were really impressed when we saw her voluminous auburn waves make their debut at Jimmy Kimmel Live. There was definitely something vintage in the air, especially with the mix of patterns — we're thinking '70s.
Seriously, who wouldn't want that hair?!