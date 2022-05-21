Riley Keough Uses the Same Face Oil Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen Love for Soft, Bouncy Skin

After that, Keough slathered on the Mara Universal Face Oil she "loves" prior to lightly stroking a gua sha stone across her face. In fact, the word "love" tends to come up a lot when people discuss the face oil's formula, whether they're celebrities or regular shoppers; at Credo Beauty, fans over the age of 55 said it made their wrinkles lessen and left skin "hydrated and supple."