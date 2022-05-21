Riley Keough Uses the Same Face Oil Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen Love for Soft, Bouncy Skin
Arguably one of the best parts of working in the beauty industry is spotlighting genuinely kind, eco-conscious founders, especially when their products gain well-heeled recognition. Take Mara Beauty: Helmed by beauty veteran Allison McNamara, the brand is a favorite of InStyle editors, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Munn, and Chrissy Teigen. And this week, it gained another credit via actress Riley Keough.
During a video on her beauty routine with Vogue (produced with skincare brand Kate Somerville), Keough walked viewers through the "excessive" skincare rituals she does a few times a week. After smoothing her skin with the brand's ExfoliKate Intensive Treatment and ExfoliKate Body Scrub, Keough uses a NuFace facial toning device to leave her face "more awake and tighter." Given how many celebrities love the tool, she could've crowd-sourced her routine from a red carpet; Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr also use the device.
After that, Keough slathered on the Mara Universal Face Oil she "loves" prior to lightly stroking a gua sha stone across her face. In fact, the word "love" tends to come up a lot when people discuss the face oil's formula, whether they're celebrities or regular shoppers; at Credo Beauty, fans over the age of 55 said it made their wrinkles lessen and left skin "hydrated and supple."
Shop now: $40—$72; credobeauty.com and amazon.com
As a user on Amazon wrote, it even had a surprising effect on their dark under-eye circles — not necessarily a result you'd expect from a moisturizing oil, but one that makes sense, considering the formula's brightening antioxidants. "It erased the deep under-eye marks and dark color," the customer wrote. "It's like a lifting effect…I don't need concealer now."
Other Credo shoppers crown it the most effective product in their skincare routine, thanks to its plumping consequences; pores are left looking "so much smaller," and both red and dry spots skedaddle. And in line with Keough's self-proclaimed "hippie" ethos, the cruelty-free oil fully relies on vegan ingredients like vitamin E, algae, and moringa, baobab, and Kalahari melon oil.
The Daisy Jones & the Six actress finished her skincare routine with two final Kate Somerville products, the brand's Kateceuticals Lifting Eye Cream and Total Repair Cream. Shop the highlights of her skin and makeup routine, below.
