See Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Products Before They Drop

September 8 cannot come fast enough. That's when we'll finally get to dig our makeup brushes into Rihanna's highly anticipated beauty line. But we're freaking out today because starting on September 1, our favorite bad gal is giving everyone an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come.

All you have to do is head to your local Sephora store and scan the code on the Fenty Beauty images with your Sephora app. Don't worry if you can't make it in. The Fenty Beauty Instagram page is also dropping hints. And the first set of visuals has us super hyped.

Most of the products are still top secret, but it looks like we can expect something for every skin tone, especially since the first video is flooded with gorgeous women from different backgrounds. In one shot, we get a glimpse of a lip gloss tube filled with a peachy shade that's legit shinning bright like a diamond. There's also a shimmering highlighter on Rihanna's cheeks that nearly blinds us at the end of the clip.

Over the weekend, Rihanna continued to tease some of the products including Fenty Beauty's foundation, which judging from the teaser Instagram video, will be available in a wide range of shades.

SO INTERNATIONAL. Sept. 8. @fentybeauty is coming.

The singer also unveiled a highlighter duo that consists of shades called Ginger Binge and Moscow Mule, and a gorgeous yellow gold eyeshadow called Trophy Wife. Freak out over the two respective products below:

GINGER BINGE. MOSCOW MULE. 9.8.17 @fentybeauty #Killawatt Highlight Duo

TROPHY WIFE. 9.8.17. #fentybeauty by @badgalriri

Set your alarm clock, get in line now, or do whatever you have to do to make sure you don't miss this debut. Fenty Beauty's launch at fentybeauty.com, sephora.com, and harveynichols.com on September 8 is going to be an epic one.