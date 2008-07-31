Rihanna

Jul 31, 2008 @ 6:14 pm
Rihanna is no cookie-cutter R&B diva. When she released her first album, Music of the Sun, her record label decked her out in long wavy extensions and frilly outfits. "At the time I was, like, 'OK, I'll do whatever you want me to do.' But I love doing edgier things," she told In Style. "So I had to grow up and figure myself out." Three years later, the Barbadian songstress is a 20-year-old trendsetter with neon nails, spiky locks and a love of experimentation-up to a point. "I let hairstylists and makeup artists try anything, but I'll say 'I'm not too sure if I like this' if I need to," she has said. "Because at the end of the day, my face is what's out there, so I have to make sure it's right." No worries, RiRi-it's right!

2005: "I'll never have my hair long and light brown again," the trendsetting star has said of this look. "It was too generic."

VIDEO: Rihanna opens up about her bold fashion choices and rule-breaker style behind the scenes of her cover shoot!
David Livingston/Zuma Press
January 2006
January 2006
Natural curls and a sun-free glow. "I always use bronzer because it makes you look like you have a tan before you actually get one," she told In Style.
Tina Paul/Retna
December 2006
December 2006
Rihanna played around with waist-length extensions: "I hate sticking with the same thing."
Paul Smith/Retna
April 2007
April 2007
"Rihanna was hungry for a new look," hairstylist Ursula Stephen told Essence of the crop. "I said 'Everybody's doing long and blond. Let's go short and dark.' And she was down with that."
Debbie VanStory/Abaca
June 2007
June 2007
Just as her angled bob became the haircut to have, Rihanna switched it up with long blunt bangs.

Try on Rihanna's hairstyles here!
Jackie Butler/Retna
2008
2008
Tattoos and Cartier gems? Rihanna looked pretty edgy in a jeweled headband and shimmery makeup.
Dara Kushner/INF
