1 of 6 David Livingston/Zuma Press

Rihanna is no cookie-cutter R&B diva. When she released her first album, Music of the Sun, her record label decked her out in long wavy extensions and frilly outfits. "At the time I was, like, 'OK, I'll do whatever you want me to do.' But I love doing edgier things," she told In Style. "So I had to grow up and figure myself out." Three years later, the Barbadian songstress is a 20-year-old trendsetter with neon nails, spiky locks and a love of experimentation-up to a point. "I let hairstylists and makeup artists try anything, but I'll say 'I'm not too sure if I like this' if I need to," she has said. "Because at the end of the day, my face is what's out there, so I have to make sure it's right." No worries, RiRi-it's right!



2005: "I'll never have my hair long and light brown again," the trendsetting star has said of this look. "It was too generic."



VIDEO: Rihanna opens up about her bold fashion choices and rule-breaker style behind the scenes of her cover shoot!