Rihanna is no cookie-cutter R&B diva. When she released her first album, Music of the Sun, her record label decked her out in long wavy extensions and frilly outfits. "At the time I was, like, 'OK, I'll do whatever you want me to do.' But I love doing edgier things," she told In Style. "So I had to grow up and figure myself out." Three years later, the Barbadian songstress is a 20-year-old trendsetter with neon nails, spiky locks and a love of experimentation-up to a point. "I let hairstylists and makeup artists try anything, but I'll say 'I'm not too sure if I like this' if I need to," she has said. "Because at the end of the day, my face is what's out there, so I have to make sure it's right." No worries, RiRi-it's right!
2005: "I'll never have my hair long and light brown again," the trendsetting star has said of this look. "It was too generic."
January 2006
Natural curls and a sun-free glow. "I always use bronzer because it makes you look like you have a tan before you actually get one," she told In Style.
December 2006
Rihanna played around with waist-length extensions: "I hate sticking with the same thing."
April 2007
"Rihanna was hungry for a new look," hairstylist Ursula Stephen told Essence of the crop. "I said 'Everybody's doing long and blond. Let's go short and dark.' And she was down with that."
June 2007
Just as her angled bob became the haircut to have, Rihanna switched it up with long blunt bangs.
2008
Tattoos and Cartier gems? Rihanna looked pretty edgy in a jeweled headband and shimmery makeup.
