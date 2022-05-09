This $11 Product Is the Key to Waking Up With "Soft and Plump" Skin

It's counterintuitive, but I've found that my skin can actually be dry in the summer. That's because, to accommodate the seasonal heat, I try to minimize my skincare layers. By the time I get to my second serum, I've decided that my skin can't possibly handle a moisturizer unless I want the humidity to make me a gooey, slimy mess. Year after year, I eventually realize that my skin is parched and dehydrated — but something like Revolution's Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Hydrating Face Mask is an easy fix.