Revlon's Famous Hot Styling Brush Is 56% Off — Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
Hobby-wise, I'm a simple lass. I like to tend my plants, do comedy open mics, stalk my Libby holds, acquire ever more eyeshadow, and track the best beauty deals via websites like Camelcamelcamel. Thanks to the latter, I can share some good news: Revlon's famous One-Step Volumizer Hot Brush is at its lowest price since Black Friday.
If you've been waiting for the right moment to try the hottest hot brush on the World Wide Web, now's the time. The brush's regular price is $60, although sales often put it around $40. At $26, its current price is just over half that — and between its 20,000 five-star ratings and shopper comparisons to the $600, out-of-stock Dyson Airwrap, the sale is a remarkable deal (perhaps influenced by the recently released One-Step 2.0).
If you've been pulling a Selena Gomez and absconded from the Internet for the last four and a half years, you may not be familiar with why exactly the Revlon tool's racked up such a mammoth following and starred in dozens of viral videos. The answer? It's essentially the dream of having a live-in hairstylist; running the hot brush through damp hair dries and smoothes all textures for salon-level blow-out results.
Shop now: $26 (Originally $60); amazon.com
"This made it look like I spent hours blow drying and straightening," wrote one person of the effect on their "super frizzy, fluffy, damaged, curly" hair. Another said it "drastically" leveled-up their routine, the challenge of handling both a brush and dryer left firmly in the past as the tool welcomed them to "hair heaven." A fan with long, thick 3B to 4A curls wrote that it gives them "nice body" and easy waves, praise seconded even by those with "thin and super fine" strands.
Reviewers with coarse, frizzy, and naturally gray hair are also firmly impressed. As one such devotee said, it leaves their hair shiny and manageable — and as another user attested, it cuts their drying time from 20 minutes down to six. As a last person wrote, the One-Step harnessed "follicular witchcraft" to leave their mixed-texture hair smooth, bouncy, and supermodel-esque, a stark contrast from the "two-hour wrestling bouts" typical blow dryer use entailed. Grab the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Brush for $26 while it's 56 percent off on Amazon.