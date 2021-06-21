These 3 Anti-Aging Products Reduce Signs of Aging in Under a Week - and They're All Under $25 for Prime Day
Last year I wrote about how the No. 1 anti-aging serum in the U.S. (according Nielsen Mass Market Data) was on sale for under $25 for Amazon Prime Day. A lot has changed since then, but not for the serum. It is still the No. 1 serum in the U.S. and it's once again under $20 for Prime Day. The only thing that has changed is that instead of having 9,000 five-star reviews, the number has tripled to over 21,000.
Shop now: $15 (Originally $24); amazon.com
I bought the serum last year for Prime Day, and clearly, so did thousands of others. One bottle is sold every minute, and the number is likely to skyrocket because of the incredibly affordable Prime Day price tag. I'd even suggest stocking up like I did last year - you won't regret it.
This serum is beloved for hydrating and moisturizing, while also reducing the stubbornness of wrinkles and plumping skin to look as dewy as a red-carpet celebrity. Speaking of, Eva Longoria, whose skin is as close to perfect as it gets, is the face of Revitalift, which should be enough to convince even the most skeptical.
After stocking up on the serum last year and being impressed by the results, I decided to try the rest of the Revitalift line. My skin, which has a tendency to look dull, was suddenly glowing in the way I only thought possible with the help of an Instagram filter. That glow only intensified after I added the Revitalift night serum and the Revitalift retinol moisturizer to my routine, which are also on sale for under $25 for Prime Day.
While not as well-known as the serum, these products still are beloved by Amazon shoppers. Collectively, all three have over 30,000 five-star reviews and cost just $62. Essentially, that's quadruple the praise and one-eight the price of best-selling anti-aging products. But that's what Prime Day is all about, right?
Shop now: $24 (Originally $35); amazon.com
The night serum has a reputation amongst dermatologists for helping smooth the toughest of wrinkles, and since it's made with pure retinol, works more efficiently than those with retinol derivatives or complexes. With over 5,000 five-star reviews, it typically costs $35, but for Prime Day is available for just $24.
As for the moisturizer, it's also known for rapidly targeting signs of aging. The Revitalift moisturizer cream re-firms contour and brightens skin so it looks younger than it has in years in just one week. Not only does it have over 3,000 five-star reviews, but its Prime Day price is just $23.
Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com
Even though thousands of shoppers swear by Revitalift and bottles quite literally fly off virtual shelves every minute, if the pattern from last Prime Day holds true this time next year there will be 90,000 reviews. So make sure to stock up on these anti-aging staples while they're still in stock for this extremely good price.
Shop the best Revitalft products on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021 here.