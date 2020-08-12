This Under-the-Radar Sale Just Put Meghan Markle’s Eyelash Serum at a Steep Discount

Whoever still believes that powerful women can’t get shit done while also embodying all of the fashion/style/skincare/beauty goals, must be living under a misogynistic rock. For example, Meghan Markle is one of the most prominent figures in the world, donates insane amounts of her time and energy to charities, fights for the oppressed, and is also responsible for popularizing many now-famous beauty essentials and fashion brands. Among them: RevitaLash’s eyelash conditioner.
She told Allure in 2014 that she swears the product makes her lashes “as long as they ever could be,” and here we are, still caring and writing about it. Why, might you ask? Because if Meghan Markle says it’s that good, it is that good, people.
Truth to power, the eyelash growth serum has been a beauty favorite among editors (including those here at InStyle) and celebrities alike, often heralded as one of the best eyelash growth products on the market. This might explain why it usually costs just under $100 (why must the good always be so expensive?). However, right now, Dermstore is hosting a massive sale where you can shop everything from skincare to facial toning devices for up to 25 percent off — and the discounts include Markle’s go-to RevitaLash conditioner, along with a number of other popular lash and brow serums.
To score the 25 percent off deal, simply use the code celebrate at checkout and watch your price drop. For bargain shoppers, this means now’s a great time to stock up on all of your skincare favorites — because a beauty sale this good is almost as astonishing to witness as any royal wedding.
What makes RevitaLash such a royal- and customer-favorite is that it’ll actually cause a visible and distinct difference in the appearance of your lashes — the new volume and thickness will speak for themselves. All you have to do is apply the ophthalmologist-reviewed conditioner once a day, and, according to a consumer study done by the brand, you’ll see ravishing results in a few weeks.
Shop now: $73.50 (was $98); dermstore.com
“Despite the great reviews, I was still skeptical of a lash serum working miracles after my false lashes destroyed my real lashes,” wrote one reviewer. “I have never been more pleasantly surprised… This serum truly does work magic.”
If you’re interested in eyelash or eyebrow serums but not so interested in a large price tag, don’t worry. This sale is seriously vast and there are a bunch of other growth conditioners included that are more wallet-friendly, like this $25 shopper-loved lash serum with more than 3,700 perfect five-star reviews. If thicker brows are more of your concern, the same brand that created the Markle-approved lash serum also has an eyebrow conditioner for 25 percent off.
Below, shop more of the best deals on eyelash and eyebrow growth serums hiding in Dermstore’s huge anniversary sale.
