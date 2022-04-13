These 11 Items Have Made My Transition Back to Working in an Office So Much Smoother

With the return to the office comes the return of spontaneous after-work socializing, which now strikes fear into my heart. I have gone home from the office several times because I just felt like my skin looked too busted to be seen. Carrying an entire makeup bag is no fun, even for a beauty writer, so this little Chapstick-sized concealer has really helped me be more open to post-work plans. The notebook's purpose is to allow me to write down anything and everything that pops into my head during my commute — because, for me, bus thoughts are better than shower thoughts. And while I wear SPF every day, my skin is so much more exposed to the sun when I leave the house, so I keep an easy spray-on SPF mist in my bag. Between the bus windows and the huge windows in my office, the sun is always gleaming through, so reapplying SPF is imperative (plus, this form of it won't mess up my makeup).