A Crash Course on Retinol—and the Products Your Skin Needs ASAP

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 29, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

If you have yet to discover the transformative properties of retinol, prepare to have your world (and skincare routine) forever changed. Whether you're trying to battle fine lines or kill a stubborn breakout, the wonder ingredient could be exactly what you need. For those new to the game, retinol is an antioxidant derived from vitamin A, which speeds up cell turnover, ultimately improving the appearance of wrinkles, age spots, and even those soul-destroying pimples that just won't seem to die. The ingredient also helps to cut down on the production of sebum, bringing balance to oily skin types. Although retinol can be slighty drying at first, your skin does build up a tolerance within a few uses, and the results are so dramatic, you'll wonder how you ever lived without the stuff. Here, we comprised a list of a few retinol-infused products we swear by.

Kate Somerville RetAsphere Micro-Peel

Talk about sleeping beauty. Apply a layer of this glycolic-rich peel before going to bed, and allow the blend of pure retinol work its magic overnight. You'll wake up to a more even tone, with a major reduction in fine lines and pore size.

Dr. Brandt Revitalizing Retinol Eye Cream

Gentle enough for the sensitive skin around your eye area, but potent enough to fix even the deepest lingering crow's feet.

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil

The oil base of this concoction keeps the potent dose of retinol in check, ensuring that even the most sensitive skin types won't act up.

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Cream

RoC's formula is just as gentle on your wallet as it is on your complexion—the infusion of hyaluronic acid does double-duty to moisturize while bringing those stubborn lines to the surface.

Perricone MD OVM

A dollop of this cream applied each day has an instant brightening effect, without the use of any filters or tricks of the light.

Philosophy Help Me Retinol Night Treatment

Need a dose of the pure stuff? Philosophy's formula is an alternative to the super-strong prescription Retin-A, and can be used either all over or as a spot treatment.

