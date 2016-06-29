A Crash Course on Retinol—and the Products Your Skin Needs ASAP

If you have yet to discover the transformative properties of retinol, prepare to have your world (and skincare routine) forever changed. Whether you're trying to battle fine lines or kill a stubborn breakout, the wonder ingredient could be exactly what you need. For those new to the game, retinol is an antioxidant derived from vitamin A, which speeds up cell turnover, ultimately improving the appearance of wrinkles, age spots, and even those soul-destroying pimples that just won't seem to die. The ingredient also helps to cut down on the production of sebum, bringing balance to oily skin types. Although retinol can be slighty drying at first, your skin does build up a tolerance within a few uses, and the results are so dramatic, you'll wonder how you ever lived without the stuff. Here, we comprised a list of a few retinol-infused products we swear by.