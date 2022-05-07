These Customer-Loved Volumizing Hair Products Are 30% Off at Amazon

And to give your mane some extra oomph, add the Volumea Volumizing Foam to your routine. With carob extract as its main ingredient, the leave-in product lifts hair from the roots and makes each strand look thicker. The brand recommends spraying it on towel-dried hair before styling — and the good news, according to a reviewer, is that it's a "great volumizer, and it doesn't get sticky or stiff."