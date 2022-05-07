These Customer-Loved Volumizing Hair Products Are 30% Off at Amazon
In honor of Mother's Day, Amazon launched a massive sale on beauty products, including makeup, skincare, and haircare. There are 15 pages worth of discounted products from luxury and drugstore brands like Laneige, Avène, OPI, and Grande Cosmetics. But the one brand we want to scream about from the rooftops is Rene Furterer. Nine of its most popular products are on sale for 30 percent off, and we have the lowdown on each.
You'll find customer-loved options for color-treated hair, dry and damaged locks, and fine hair. Just note — many of these products have a Subscribe and Save option, which brings them down to an even lower price. So, you can choose to take advantage of the sale prices for a one-time purchase or set up a recurring payment for less.
Keep scrolling to read more about the Rene Furterer haircare deals at Amazon this weekend.
Shop Rene Furterer Hair Products on Sale:
- Okara Color Color-Protection Shampoo, $21 (Originally $30)
- Okara Color Color-Protection Conditioner, $22 (Originally $32)
- Okara Color Color-Protection Spray, $22 (Originally $32)
- Okara Color Color-Protection Mask, $34 (Originally $48)
- Forticea Energizing Shampoo, $22 (Originally $32)
- Astera Fresh Soothing Freshness Shampoo, $22 (Originally $32)
- Karite Nutri Intense Nourishing Mask, $34 (Originally $48)
- Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate Pre-Shampoo Detox Scalp Treatment, $35 (Originally $50)
- Volumea Volumizing Foam, $21 (Originally $30)
Starting off with the color-treated hair collection, the brand's color-safe shampoo, conditioner, treatment spray, and protection mask are all included in the markdowns. These products are all made with two key ingredients: okara extract and hamamelis extract. Per the brand, okara comes from soybeans and is rich in amino acids, which help repair damaged hair, while hamamelis is derived from a plant and binds to your hair to prolong its color.
The brand recommends cleansing and conditioning first, then following up with the mask one to two times a week for additional moisture, and finishing off with the spray to detangle strands and refresh color. All four products are on sale for less than $35.
If your hair frequently breaks and falls flat, check out the Forticea Energizing Shampoo. It's made from caffeine-infused guarana extract, plus lavendary, rosemary, and orange essential oils to purify and moisturize your scalp while making hair stronger over time. According to one shopper, the shampoo is "kind to the scalp and really stimulates hair growth."
Another shampoo option, the Astera Fresh is meant for people with dry, dandruff-prone scalps. The formula includes asteraceae extract, an antioxidant-rich flower that can protect skin from irritation, and mint and eucalyptus essential oils to cool off and calm scalp inflammation. A reviewer said, "The freshness you feel while applying it is really satisfying, especially if you suffer from scalp irritation."
Moving on to hair treatments, the Karite Nutri Intense Nourishing Mask is great for those of you with super dry hair. Made from shea butter and shea oil, the mask is packed with fatty acids and essential vitamins to moisturize and protect hair from environmental damage. The formula also includes wheat microproteins to help repair and leave strands looking full and shiny. One person said their hair felt "smooth, silky, and healthy" after just one use.
To give your scalp a boost before you shampoo, check out the Complexe 5 Detox Scalp Treatment. It's made from lavender and orange essential oils to cleanse and soothe your scalp, creating an optimal base for healthy hair. Before you jump in the shower once or twice a week, apply the oil all over your head, section by section, and leave it in for five to ten minutes before rinsing it out and shampooing twice.
One happy customer said, "It makes your scalp feel clean and balanced and also helps your styling products work better."
And to give your mane some extra oomph, add the Volumea Volumizing Foam to your routine. With carob extract as its main ingredient, the leave-in product lifts hair from the roots and makes each strand look thicker. The brand recommends spraying it on towel-dried hair before styling — and the good news, according to a reviewer, is that it's a "great volumizer, and it doesn't get sticky or stiff."
Whether you have color-treated hair, a dry scalp, damaged locks, or a combination of all, you'll be able to find a discounted Rene Furterer product to help you achieve your best hair life. Browse through Amazon's entire beauty sale before things start to sell out.