Shoppers See a "Pronounced" Difference in Wrinkles Thanks to This Serum — and the Whole Brand Is on Sale

One of Ren's most widely known products is its Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, judging by the statistics. Over one million bottles of the gentle exfoliant have been sold since it launched, per the brand, and it's collected over 2,700 five-star ratings. The reason: Lactic acid, willow bark extract, and olive-derived azelaic acid brighten and tighten skin, minimize the look of pores, and even out rough texture. As one person wrote, "It makes my skin feel firmer, fresher, and younger."