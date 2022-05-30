Shoppers See a "Pronounced" Difference in Wrinkles Thanks to This Serum — and the Whole Brand Is on Sale
It's officially sale season, and in good news for COVID-cautious people everywhere (to say nothing of monkeypox), this year's online blowouts are better than ever. Now, Ren Skincare is getting in on the action with its annual Friends & Family sale, which means 20 percent off everything from the editor- and shopper-loved, eco-conscious brand.
So, what's worth spending some of your hard-earned cash on before the sale ends on June 5? Two of the brand's ranges deserve special attention: The orange-labeled Radiance alpha hydroxy acid products and the purple-highlighted Bio Retinoid formulas are *chef's kiss* for unveiling your best skin ever. Ahead, find the brightening, anti-aging favorites shoppers can't stop talking about.
If retinol-induced irritation has turned you off the ingredient before, Ren's Bio Retinoid Youth Serum is a more gentle, yet no less potent alternative. Thanks to the combination of ceramides, niacinamide, arginine, rosehip oil, and bidens pilosa extract, fans see a "pronounced" difference in their fine lines and deep wrinkles. Users over 60 said it "works like a charm," and others wrote the effects are so apparent, their friends asked if they'd had work done.
For those in camp face oil, the Bio Retinoid Youth Concentrate Oil isn't one to miss. The oil format lends a long-lasting dose of moisture to dry skin, with rosehip, soy, cotton, and seabuckthorn oil, alongside wrinkle-softening bidens pilosa extract. Within a week, one reviewer said their wrinkles and lip lines diminished, and others saw softer, plumper skin and "visibly lifted jowls."
Smooth skin and warm weather are a delectable match, so if you've been intrigued by the recent rash of alpha hydroxy acid body lotions, now's a good time to try Ren's AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum. The fast-absorbing treatment combines shea butter, lactic acid, and xylitol to moisturize and exfoliate, and customers say it's expert-level at toning down bumps and hyperpigmentation. "Magical serum," wrote one shopper. "This has literally renewed my skin… most [of the] scarring on my body is gone."
One of Ren's most widely known products is its Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, judging by the statistics. Over one million bottles of the gentle exfoliant have been sold since it launched, per the brand, and it's collected over 2,700 five-star ratings. The reason: Lactic acid, willow bark extract, and olive-derived azelaic acid brighten and tighten skin, minimize the look of pores, and even out rough texture. As one person wrote, "It makes my skin feel firmer, fresher, and younger."
Likewise brightening is the brand's Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream, according to enthusiasts who saw their "lifelong" dark circles recede from the formula of moisturizers and antioxidants. Even one fan who works nights said it "definitely makes a difference" — and others commented that it left them feeling way more awake and reduced their crow's feet.
Ren's Youth Cream has less reviews than its Bio Retinoid counterparts, but those it does count are effusive. One reviewer wrote it took "only took a few days" for them to see fewer "deep lines," and the nonirritating elements played nicely with their sensitive skin and rosacea. The clincher: A 57-year-old going on over a decade of using the anti-aging moisturizer said they have the "peaches and cream" skin of a 34-year-old, according to their esthetician.
Last but not least, Ren's Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 is an excellent find to have on hand through the sweaty summer months. Users with oily skin said it doubles as a pore-minimizing primer, and the smooth mix of zinc oxide, passion fruit seed extract, and rice starch wards off grease (a rarity in the world of sunscreen). The mattifying, yet moisturizing effect is unique — and its lack of white-cast is the cherry on top.
