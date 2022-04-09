Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Makes Their Necks Look "20 Years Younger"

Some questions are rhetorical. For instance, I ask my cat five times daily, who's a sweet man? And it's always him. Some deserve answers: Is there ethical consumption under capitalism? I'd like to think so, you just have to take action. In addition to following journalists like Alyssa Hardy, Naomi Klein, Dr. Katharine Wilkinson, and David Wallace-Wells, I like brands like Ren, which use ocean-bound plastic and were zero-waste in 2021. And it helps that people with sensitive skin say the brand's Bio Retinoid Youth Cream leaves them with "fewer deep lines" within days.