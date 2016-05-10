Ava Phillipe Has Hot Pink Hair, Still Looks Exactly Like Reese Witherspoon  

May 10, 2016

Reese Witherspoon's daughter must already be tired of hearing how much she looks like her celebrity mom especially when they both had blonde hair.

Well, it turns out that even with a drastic color change like pink ombré, the two still pretty much look like the same person. #Twins.

Ava posted a photo of her mom and her grandmother on Instagram and it's obvious that, as the old saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. 

But her mom aside, we must admit that Ava has picked the prettiest pink shade we've seen in a long time. Hair inspo, anyone?

happy mother's day to these two awesome people 💝

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

So cute, right?

