Reese Witherspoon's Birchbox Collaboration Is the Ultimate Beauty Haul

Birchbox’s latest collaboration is the closet we’ve ever been to going on a beauty haul with Reese Witherspoon—and if we're being honest, it’s the next best thing to recreating the Legally Blonde “bend and snap” scene with the actor. The beauty subscription company has teamed up with Witherspoon and her company Draper James to create not one but two monthly March boxes filled with powerful, multitasking products that are sure to transform your morning routine.

Both of Witherspoon's gorgeously designed boxes were created in celebration of Women's History Month and were inspired by hard-working, strong women that need formulas to work as hard as they do.

The first, "Pretty Mighty," is filled five of the actor's favorite "power" products, including all-star, game-changing staples like the Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer, the R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray, Clarins Hydra Essentiel Silky Cream, the ARROW Boost Color Enhancing Lip Balm, and the Davines OI All in One Milk plus OI Shampoo + Conditioner.

If you sign up for the service between February 24 and March 24, this will be your first box, but those who already have a subscription can opt for this curation instead of their regular personalized shipment.

The second box, "Power Beauty" is made up of powerful products that multitask and launches March 6 for $58. Ouai's Treatment Mask and Smashbox Indecent Exposure Mascara are two buys that made the cut, as well as two lifestyle items from Draper James.