This Reese Witherspoon-Approved Lip Balm Fills in Fine Lines and Stops Cracks
Actress, producer, entrepreneur, mom, singer (shoutout to the Walk the Line soundtrack), book-fluencer: There's no end to the hats Reese Witherspoon wears, and the indefatigable star added another one to the list when she became a skincare ambassador for clean beauty brand Biossance in April. And in her latest Instagram story, Witherspoon turned us on to one of the brand's best-kept secrets: The anti-aging lip balm that has shoppers in love.
In an appropriately sunny photo she posted on Tuesday, Witherspoon kicked back by a sparkling pool with a mini Draper James straw bag, a Matthew Barzun book, and two clutch tubes of skin essentials. There's the brand's turquoise tube of Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, and the find that brings us here today, Biossance's Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm.
"My lips get dry all around the edges. I started noticing little lines and puckering and knew I needed something," writes one shopper of the Witherspoon-approved pick. "I immediately felt and saw results the moment I applied the balm."
Others say that it only takes a small swipe to coat both your lips in the luxuriously hydrating, vegan, and cruelty-free formula, leaving dry, dehydrated lines "blurred and plumped with the subtlest sheen."
Shop now: $14; biossance.com
In classic Biossance fashion, only smart ingredients make up the lip balm's formula. Count sugarcane-derived squalane, which the brand says "mimics body's natural hydrating oils to provide weightless moisture to deliver active ingredients deep into the skin and prevent overdrying;" ceramides to prevent moisture loss; Wakame algae, which it says plumps up lips within two weeks; and hyaluronic acid, a water-retaining molecule that "visibly plumps and supports hydration" for the skin. The end result is a lip balm that doesn't feel waxy or plastic-y, but one shoppers say feels as silky as a rose petal.
"I've always wanted plumper lips and, since I entered my 30s, I've been annoyed by dry lips and lip lines," says one shopper, who also explained that split lips had been a daily occurrence until they welcomed the lip balm into their routine. "This balm has addressed all three. I use it probably five times a day, and my lips are definitely fuller - even when I wake up not having used it since the afternoon before."
As the one-time spokesperson for Elizabeth Arden, Witherspoon definitely knows a good lippie when she sees it (especially since she developed a Legally Blonde-pink lipstick for the brand). Pair that expertise with her hours onscreen and on the red carpet, and a reliably hydrating lip balm is essential - so it's no wonder the reviews for Witherspoon's pick are scattered with statements like "I'm in love!," "holy grail," and "perfect product."
In the words of a last shopper who's tried over 100 lip balms and treatments, it's "100,000 percent worth the hype." For $14, confirm it for yourself.
- This $16 Drugstore Serum Makes People "Look Like They Had Botox"
- If You Love Gel and Acrylic Manicures, Shoppers Say You Need This $29 Nail Strengthening Kit
- This Reese Witherspoon-Approved Lip Balm Fills in Fine Lines and Stops Cracks
- Everyone in Hollywood Can't Stop Wearing These Sneakers, and Amazon Finally Put Them on Sale