Whoever coined the expression "dumb blonde" must not have known Reese Witherspoon; after all, the feisty Oscar winner attended Stanford before she made it big in Hollywood. "She's definitely a smart girl," says stylist Chris McMillan. "She's not like one of the old-time movie stars who walks around the house in marabou slippers." Of course, when it comes to beauty, even Witherspoon likes to indulge her inner diva. "We've curled the hair, straightened it, air-dried it, spiked it," says McMillan, who cut her trend-setting bangs. "She's always looking to evolve."



1991: The budding star lands her first movie role in The Man in the Moon. "I wanted to be like Dolly Parton," Witherspoon has said of her childhood inspiration.