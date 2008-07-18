Whoever coined the expression "dumb blonde" must not have known Reese Witherspoon; after all, the feisty Oscar winner attended Stanford before she made it big in Hollywood. "She's definitely a smart girl," says stylist Chris McMillan. "She's not like one of the old-time movie stars who walks around the house in marabou slippers." Of course, when it comes to beauty, even Witherspoon likes to indulge her inner diva. "We've curled the hair, straightened it, air-dried it, spiked it," says McMillan, who cut her trend-setting bangs. "She's always looking to evolve."
1991: The budding star lands her first movie role in The Man in the Moon. "I wanted to be like Dolly Parton," Witherspoon has said of her childhood inspiration.
Pat Garcia/Retna
1997
Witherspoon shows off a girly 'do. "It's nice to look kind of feminine in my off time," she has said. "It's the schoolgirl in me. I went to an all-girls school."
Jim Smeal/Galella
2001
She may be inspired by Old Hollywood, but she's always Reese. "She's comfortable with herself and isn't putting on makeup to look like somebody else," makeup artist Molly R. Stern has said.
Lisa Rose/JPI
2002
She debuts a sophisticated new look for the Oscars. "It was the turning point for her image," Valentino has said of the night. "Her presence was that of a new Grace Kelly."
Branimir Kvartuc/Daily Breeze
2007
She frames her baby blues with trendsetting fringe. "Her bangs aren't cut straight across; it's not at all little girl-like," hairstylist Mark Townsend told Allure. "It's flirty and grazing her eyes."
Retna
2008
At the Penelope premiere, Witherspoon shows that she knows how to brighten up her look. "Reese loves wearing extra blush," makeup artist Jillian Dempsey has said.
Peter Brooker/Rex Features
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6Pat Garcia/Retna
Whoever coined the expression "dumb blonde" must not have known Reese Witherspoon; after all, the feisty Oscar winner attended Stanford before she made it big in Hollywood. "She's definitely a smart girl," says stylist Chris McMillan. "She's not like one of the old-time movie stars who walks around the house in marabou slippers." Of course, when it comes to beauty, even Witherspoon likes to indulge her inner diva. "We've curled the hair, straightened it, air-dried it, spiked it," says McMillan, who cut her trend-setting bangs. "She's always looking to evolve."
1991: The budding star lands her first movie role in The Man in the Moon. "I wanted to be like Dolly Parton," Witherspoon has said of her childhood inspiration.
Advertisement
2 of 6Jim Smeal/Galella
1997
Witherspoon shows off a girly 'do. "It's nice to look kind of feminine in my off time," she has said. "It's the schoolgirl in me. I went to an all-girls school."
3 of 6Lisa Rose/JPI
2001
She may be inspired by Old Hollywood, but she's always Reese. "She's comfortable with herself and isn't putting on makeup to look like somebody else," makeup artist Molly R. Stern has said.
Advertisement
4 of 6Branimir Kvartuc/Daily Breeze
2002
She debuts a sophisticated new look for the Oscars. "It was the turning point for her image," Valentino has said of the night. "Her presence was that of a new Grace Kelly."
Advertisement
5 of 6Retna
2007
She frames her baby blues with trendsetting fringe. "Her bangs aren't cut straight across; it's not at all little girl-like," hairstylist Mark Townsend told Allure. "It's flirty and grazing her eyes."
Advertisement
6 of 6Peter Brooker/Rex Features
2008
At the Penelope premiere, Witherspoon shows that she knows how to brighten up her look. "Reese loves wearing extra blush," makeup artist Jillian Dempsey has said.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.