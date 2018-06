STAR INSPIRATION Christina Hendricks



EXPERT TIP "People always tell redheads not to wear red, but the way I see it is that you already have a dramatic look, so you might as well just go with it," Stiles says. Look for corals or orange-reds. "Most redheads have soft pink undertones in their skin, so reds that lean towards the rosy side look really modern and unexpected," she says.



EXPERT PICK Shiseido Perfect Rouge in Day Lily ($25, norstrom.com). "This is a true orange-red, plus the creamy formula goes on like silk," says Stiles.