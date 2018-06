Gwen Stefani has taken on many dynamic roles in her extensive career-from No Doubt frontwoman and solo artist, to fashion designer and mother of two-but the one thing that has remained constant? Her trademark red lip! "When I was 17, my grandmother got me a gift pack with all these different colored lipsticks, and one of them was burgundy," Stefani told InStyle in November 2011. "I tried it on and looked in the rearview mirror and said, 'That looks good.' I've worn it ever since."