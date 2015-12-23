As Seen on TV: The Beauty Lines Owned by Reality Stars

Next to having a flair for dramatics and rocking out a confessional interview, the reality TV cast members you've come to know during tonight's binge-watch just might be moonlighting as beauty entrepreneurs. Giving new meaning to "As Seen on TV" advertising, we put together a list of the makeup, hair, and fragrance lines you probably didn't know your favorite reality TV stars ran on the side. Keep reading to find out more about the lines tied to those guilty pleasure shows saved on your DVR, as well as where you can pick them up. Because let's be real, you know you're at least a little bit interested...

The Kardashian-Jenner Crew

Considering that they're literally everywhere right now, sometimes we forget that the Kardashian-Jenner family started out on reality TV. They're making just as big of a name for themselves in the beauty world, with the holy trinity of Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney fronting both the Kardashian cosmetics and hair lines, not to mention, Kim's extensive catalog of celebrity fragrances. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, found success in launching her own lip kit, which sold out in about five seconds flat, and has her own line of wigs and hair pieces.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi 

Do you still long for those days spending quality time with Snooki and company at the Jersey Shore? Never fear—while the show has been off the air for quite some time, Snooki's three fragrances and nail polish line are both still very much available.

Paris Hilton 

Back when life was a little simpler and co-starred her BFF Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton launched her first fragrance in 2005, and has launched 20 more since then, including two scents for guys, and a 10th anniversary edition of her inaugural perfume. 

Teresa Giudice 

While we eagerly awaited her release from prison (#FreeTre, y'all) and her return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we passed the time by tending to our strands with Giudice's own Milania Haircare products, which were inspired by her daughter.

Lilly Ghalichi

To be fair, Lilly Ghalichi was already an entrepreneur in both the beauty and fashion worlds long before she joined the Shahs of Sunset cast. In addition to her Have Faith Swimgerie line, which we saw on the show, she has her own line of extensions with Bellami Hair, and Kylie Jenner is a big fan of her aptly-named Lilly Lashes range. Although she is no longer on the show, the Ghalichi Glam contouring tutorials she posts up on her Instagram are nothing short of mesmerising.

Drita D'Avanzo

Though it was hard to keep track of which of the Mob Wives stars were cool with each other at any given point, Drita's tough-as-nails attitude remained a constant episode after episode. With that in mind, we figure it's only appropriate that her skincare and makeup lines were branded with the name Lady Boss.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley

Want to get your G.T.L. routine on like the Jersey Shore cast? Thanks to her line with Australian Gold, JWoww can help with the tanning aspect. As for gym and laundry, you're on your own.

The Gatsby Salon Team

Hands up if you're one of the few who tuned in to watch the big hair and even bigger dramatics between Tracy and Olivia take the screen on Jerseylicious. Following the success of the reality show, Gatsby Salon owner Gayle Giacomo launched a Gatsby line of products in 2012, perfect for achieving those sky-high hairstyles.

