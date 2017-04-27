This is the Real Reason Your Self-tanner Streaks

Getty
Angelique Serrano
Apr 27, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

If you’re on the fence about trying a self-tanner, don’t do it. Because when you’re nervous about it, you tend to apply it gingerly, and that’s what leads to streaks, says St. Tropez Tanning Expert Sophie Evans. The way to an even faux glow is to slather it on, no mater the consistency of the formula, without fear. “The skin can only absorb a certain amount of the tanning agent,” Evans says. “Therefore you’ll achieve the same color using the correct amount of the product, or even the entire bottle,” she says.

VIDEO: See Your Favorite Celebs in Swimsuits 

So whether you go for a lotion (which is best for dry skin, Evans says), foam or spray, apply liberally and evenly. If you later find a patch of uneven color has developed, Evans has a quick fix: “Apply baby oil to the darker areas and leave it on for 10 minutes,” she says. “Then scrub the skin with an exfoliator and buff with a hot, damp wash cloth.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!