Reader's Pick: This Season's Best Nail Colors

We polled our Facebook fans to see what new colors they'd try this season. The results are here-click through to see the number one pick!China Glaze Nail Lacquer in Westside Warrior, $8; ulta.com RGB Nail Color in Vert, $16; rgbcosmetics.com Color Club Nail Lacquer in Artsy Crafty, $8; cosmeticgroup.com for store locations.