Vote for Your Favorite Beauty Brands in Our Second Annual Readers' Choice Awards

It’s that time again: We’re excited to announce InStyle’s second annual Readers' Choice Awards, where you get to select the best new beauty launches of the year.

To determine the nominees, our editors tirelessly tested every beauty product that hit our desks for the past 12 months. (If you don’t believe us, check out our forearms—we’ve got the swatch stains to prove it.) When all was said and done, we narrowed the field down to 36 categories and 185 nominees. And now, it’s your turn.

As you scroll through the survey below, you’ll have the opportunity to vote on editor-selected products or write in your own top pick. We’ll tally the votes and share our Readers’ Choice Award winners in the October 2018 issue of InStyle, as well as on InStyle.com. And the nominees are…