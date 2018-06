Reader Beauty FAQs: Skincare Edition

"I'm in my 20s and I have fine lines on my forehead. How can I soften or get rid of them?"Crow’s feet are a sign of aging, but because lines on the forehead have a more genetic component says Beverly Hills dermatologist Stuart Kaplan, it’s not uncommon for young women to develop them. He suggests using skincare packed with vitamins and soy to plump up skin and improve texture. We love the($145; kaplanMD.com ) from his line, Kaplan MD-Eva Longoria and Jennifer Garner are fans-for diminishing fine lines and wrinkles. When it comes to your makeup, a subtle shine will highlight the contours of the face and make lines less noticeable, so look for something light-diffusing like($34; esteelauder.com ).