Reader Beauty FAQs: Mani/Pedi Edition

"How can I make my manicure last longer?"It's all in the preparation, says L.A. manicurist Ashlie Johnson. "Make sure your nails are filed smoothly so there are no chips or rough edges. I like to use a glass file to do this, since it's the finest grit." Use cuticle nippers to get rid of any hangnails (Johnson likes the ones by, $25; tweezerman.com ), then use an alcohol-based product like the($12.50; opi.com for salon locations) to remove any oils from the nail plate. Follow with the($10; orlybeauty.com ), then apply two coats of your nail color. "Remember to paint the free edge of the nail to make sure it wont chip, then then finish with a top coat like($10; ulta.com ) for a long lasting shine," Johnson adds.