"I would like to wear an anti-aging serum and a makeup primer. Can I do both and in what order?"Skincare products go beneath your primer, advises makeup artist Joette Balsamo who works with Gretchen Mol, but save the very active anti-aging serums for nighttime. “The rule of thumb is: protect and hydrate with moisturizer and SPF during the day, then treat and repair at night with anti-aging and blemish serums.” Here is why: Serums contain ingredients that help with cell turnover which is what you want, but wearing them under your makeup can cause your foundation to "pill" and wear off quickly. During the daylight hours, opt for a moisturizer with SPF that's right for your skin type and apply a primer over that. We like the($32; trishmcevoy.com ) for daytime wear, and the($225; mybodyskincare.com ) for bedtime.