"Is there a way to thicken my eyebrows?"First of all, step away from the tweezers. Even though it may be unsightly to grow in errant brows, makeup artist and brow expert Ramy Gafni, who is responsible for Juliana Margulies's perfect arches, says not to remove even one stray hair for as long as two to three months. “You really have to go back to square one," he says. Theserum ($30; peterthomasroth.com helps thicken up too-thin brows with the help of vitamins A, C and E. While you’re waiting, Gafni suggests filling in brows with a pencil that is lighter than your actual hair.