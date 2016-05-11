Reapplying Your Sunscreen On-The-Go Just Got SO Much Easier

You know those days when you're on-the-go and you barely have time for anything more than a little powder touch-up for your face? Yeah, same. But that's great, because now when you go do that powder touch-up, you can re-apply your SPF. Two birds, one stone. Can I get an amen? Indeed. And that's why we included this gem of a product in our May beauty bag. Read on to find out why it's so baller:
What It's Called:
Colorescience Mineral Sunscreen Brush
How Much It Will Set You Back:
That really cute, slinky top from Reformation or...SPF 30 is $57, SPF 50 is $64 colorescience.com
What Makes It Special:
Chemical-free (zinc and titanium) sunscreen in a dry, mess-free powder
Who’s It For?
Anyone looking for a better way to protect their skin from the burning and aging effects of the sun
When to Use It:
Did you know you should be reapplying sunscreen at least every 2 hours? This powder sunscreen in a self-dispensing brush makes it easy and mess-free to stay protected all day by applying to bare skin or directly over your makeup.
What It Feels Like:
It feels like a touch-up powder, but with the added benefit of SPF 30 or 50 sun protection.
What It Smells Like:
Does not have a scent.
What the Experts Are Saying:
“I’m always telling patients to reapply sunscreen every two hours, but it’s so hard to do. This makes it easy.” - Dr. Annie Chiu in InStyle magazine
What The Internet Is Saying:
