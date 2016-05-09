Behold: Rainbow Lashes Are Now a Thing

Improving our Monday in a major way.
Guys, you know that when it comes to rainbow makeup, we're always on board with whatever the Internet throws at us. And so after the rainbow highlighter and hair, we bring you the next big thing in unicorn-inspired beauty trends: rainbow lashes.
If you you are skilled at applying mascara, you can try recreating the look with bold-colored mascaras or if you're feeling like you want to put in a little less effort, simply opt for false lashes. Instagram is already going nuts for this new trend and we totally get why—it's fun, pretty, and perfect for music festival season. Check out these snaps:
My god. The eyes."How have I never noticed them?" "The color..." I breathed. "When you stand in the light... They're amazing...like molten gold...I could paint those eyes..." I reached forward but then mesmerized, I pulled back...I couldn't think about anything while looking at the..."They're beautiful...You're beautiful..." #thesoloqueen #rainbowlashes
This is how I am now! Fluttering my beautiful lashes everywhere I go! #eyes #eyelashextensions #lashesonfleek #colour #colourlashes #pink #blue #purple #colouredlashextensions #volumelashes #rainbowlashes #eyelash #lashesfordays #lashesonpoint #lovelashes #lashesextension #colourful #prettyeyes #magical #lashes #lashtech #croydon #beauty #eyelashes #ifeellikeapony #pinklashes #beautifullashes #6dlashes thank you @lashesbydionne I am in love! 💙💚💜💕🌈🍭😍🦄