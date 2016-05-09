Behold: Rainbow Lashes Are Now a Thing

Guys, you know that when it comes to rainbow makeup, we're always on board with whatever the Internet throws at us. And so after the rainbow highlighter and hair, we bring you the next big thing in unicorn-inspired beauty trends: rainbow lashes.

If you you are skilled at applying mascara, you can try recreating the look with bold-colored mascaras or if you're feeling like you want to put in a little less effort, simply opt for false lashes. Instagram is already going nuts for this new trend and we totally get why—it's fun, pretty, and perfect for music festival season. Check out these snaps:

