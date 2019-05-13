This Under-the-Radar Brand Makes Everything You Need for Your Period, From Organic Pads to Acne Patches

Image zoom get_rael/Intagram

Getting your period usually isn’t the best of times — many of us tend to suffer from cramps, bloating, acne, and annoying aches and pains that nobody wants to deal with (at any time of the day, yet alone every month). That’s why taking extra care of yourself during your menstrual cycle is important. Luckily, feminine care and beauty brand Rael makes tons of products to help you feel super comfortable during your period, and its entire lineup, from tampons to sheet masks, are made with natural and safe ingredients.

Rael’s products have anywhere from hundreds to thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, and its Organic Cotton Menstrual Pads are even the second best-selling sanitary napkins on the retailer, racking up over 1,000 five-star reviews. The pads come in four different sizes from large to petite, and they’re made with 100 percent organic, non-GMO cotton (just like all the brand’s menstrual products). The company, which was founded by an all-female team, says its mission is “to empower women to make safe, healthy choices for their bodies.” Founders Aness An, Yanghee Paik, and Binna Won said that “after years of settling with period products ridden with chemicals and irritants,” they decided to create Rael so women would have access to safe and effective period products they wouldn’t have to think twice about.

Other than typical feminine care items like pads and tampons, Rael also makes other menstrual products, including feminine wipes and period undies (which cost under $50 for a pack of three — way cheaper than Thinx!), plus period-specific beauty products. Its acne patches and sheet masks are meant to help ease any annoying skin conditions that may occur during your menstrual cycle, and are made with natural, botanical ingredients that won’t irritate your face. Shoppers love the brand’s variety pack of sheet masks, which include tea tree oil and vitamin C-based masks, saying they’re great for even the most sensitive of skin.

Below, we rounded up some of the best buys from the brand, but you can check out all their period goodies here, including a fully packed First Period Kit that includes a little bit of everything.

Rael Organic Cotton Menstrual Pads

Rael Beauty Face Mask Sheets, Variety Pack

Rael Women's Organic Cotton Period Panties

Rael Microneedle Acne Healing Patch

Rael Flushable, pH Balanced Feminine Wipes

