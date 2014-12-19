Radio City Christmas Spectacular: The Beauty of Being a Rockette

Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 19, 2014 @ 2:04 pm
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Meet the Spectacular’s Stars!
Nine-year veteran Tara Dunleavy (right) and 8-year vet Allyson Kelly (left) welcomed team InStyle to see their beauty routine backstage. Holiday time is their busiest season—they each dance in up to five shows per day.
Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Rule No. 1 – French Twists

There are three rules to being a Rockette, and having a perfect French Twist is one of 'em. They’ve mastered it: Each can complete this pretty updo in about 90 seconds (or less!).

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Start with a Low Ponytail

“The longer your hair, the bigger your twist will be,” says Allyson, an Annapolis, Md., native. She starts with the low ponytail and continues to “tuck and tuck and tuck” to fold it in, smoothing the sides along the way.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Stick a Pin in It

The Rockettes keep stashes of pins in the dressing room and right next to the stage for quick fixes before and during the show.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Voila! The Perfect Updo

Allyson checks a handheld mirror to see her work and sprays Herbal Essences hairspray to lock it into place.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Rule No. 2 – Fake Eyelashes

Next up: Each Rockette must wear false eyelashes. Each dancer is responsible for supplying their own because these are so specific to personal tastes.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Trim Them to the Right Length

When dealing with false lashes that are all connected, trim them to fit your eyes, suggests Tara. “I always have a scissors with me backstage,” she says.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Apply the Glue, Then Pat

Tara, who grew up in Queens, N.Y., applied her lashes right above the lash line and patted them to dry the glue and get rid of any excess.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Rule No. 3 – Must Wear Red Lipstick

MAC Cosmetics supplies the Rockettes with their two pro-hues: MAC Russian Red lipstick and MAC Brick lip liner.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Why It Works

“Over the years, we’ve tried to figure out what looks best on camera,” explains Tara, “as you don’t want it to have an orange or pink look.” Her tip: “Go for a little deeper red, because it looks better in pictures.”

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Stage Heels

These ladies aren’t hitting the stage in stilettos. Their heels are about three inches high—perfect to get in and out of eight rapid costume changes in the 90-minute show.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
The Finishing Touches

Allyson clips on dazzling silver crystal earrings before heading to her first show.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
An InStyle Moment
The Rockettes barely have a moment to spare, but when they do, they paged through the latest issue of InStyle. Wow, we’re so honored!
Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
Ready to Hit the Stage
French twist? Check. False lashes? Check. Red lipstick? Check. They’re ready to go. “We always check each other before we go on stage,” says Tara.
Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Rockettes Christmas Backstage
The Show Must Go On
Tara and Allyson are ready to dazzle audiences with their kick lines, bevels and more. Scoop up your tickets at radiocitychristmas.com. Not in New York this holiday season? The Rockettes will star in the New York Spring Spectacular starting this March. Tickets are available now at newyorkspringspectacular.com.
Alex Reside for InStyle.com
