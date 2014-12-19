Radio City Christmas Spectacular: The Beauty of Being a Rockette

While it's been proven the Rockettes of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular know how to kick it, their beauty routine is also pretty kickass. We know because they showed us. Two Rockettes, Tara Dunleavy and Allyson Kelly, invited InStyle to their backstage dressing room at Radio City Music Hall to learn all the secrets to their beauty routine from start to finish. They told us there are three beauty rules Rockettes must follow: 1) Wear a French twist; 2) Wear false lashes; and 3) Wear red lipstick. Talk about holiday look inspiration! Flip through the gallery to get the inside scoop.

