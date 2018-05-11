This Sunscreen Makes Your Skin So Glowy, You'll Never Forget to Apply It

I trained myself to apply sunscreen every day, but that doesn't mean I like doing it. The general consensus is that no one actually likes putting it on, which is why every brand under the sun has developed innovations to make it feel less greasy on your skin, nearly invisible, or easier to apply. But Volition, a beauty brand that crowdsources what people really want before they produce products, took it one step further with a sunscreen that actually makes your skin glowier.

The Volition Primismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50 ($35; sephora.com) came into the world after a woman named Aja A. asked the brand to create a SPF that enhanced the skin while completely and totally protecting it. I'm not the only one hooked on it, either. Since its initial launch this spring, it's sold out three times.

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore

The product is a weightless fluid that lends a pearly, radiant finish to skin, instead of that chalky white cast that is impossible to cover with foundation.

It's powered by a combination of physical and chemical sunscreens—titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and octinoxate—to protect you from the sun's damaging rays.

RELATED: The 10 Best SPF-Infused Foundations to Try Now

Sunscreen is an anti-aging product by nature because it prevents premature aging, but this one is unique because it's also infused with other anti-aging and reparative ingredients. Licorice extract reduces the appearance of dark spots, while kiwi fruit water and ku shen root extract brighten the skin. Finally, sodium hyaluronate moisturizes the skin and plumps it up.

It gives you a subtle iridescence that catches the light so your skin looks lit from within. It can be worn with makeup, or all on its own.

Let me tell you: I will never forget to reapply this. In fact, I can't stop applying it.